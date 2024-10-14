Cricketing Dreams Come True: Parikrma Kids Experience Once-in-a-Lifetime Opportunity

Cricket, often seen as more than just a sport in India, recently became the heart of an inspiring story for five children from the Parikrma Humanity Foundation. Their passion hit an unprecedented high when they found themselves sharing the practice nets with players from the Indian national cricket team.

This unique encounter, facilitated by SBI Life Insurance and the BCCI, saw the young cricketers gaining insightful tips from stars like Sanju Samson and Arshdeep Singh. The chance to face these top players and receive coaching, along with participating in playtime activities, left a lasting impact on the children.

SBI Life's initiative aimed not only to enrich the educational prospects of underprivileged kids but also to ignite their aspirations for a brighter future. The children even attended the India Vs Bangladesh T20 match, adding to the unforgettable experience fueled by SBI Life's commitment to social empowerment and dream realization.

(With inputs from agencies.)