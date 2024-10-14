Left Menu

Cricketing Dreams Come True: Parikrma Kids Experience Once-in-a-Lifetime Opportunity

Five kids from Parikrma Humanity Foundation experienced a dream moment as they practiced with the Indian national cricket team. The initiative by SBI Life Insurance aimed to inspire underprivileged children by providing exposure, led by players like Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson at the practice nets.

Cricket, often seen as more than just a sport in India, recently became the heart of an inspiring story for five children from the Parikrma Humanity Foundation. Their passion hit an unprecedented high when they found themselves sharing the practice nets with players from the Indian national cricket team.

This unique encounter, facilitated by SBI Life Insurance and the BCCI, saw the young cricketers gaining insightful tips from stars like Sanju Samson and Arshdeep Singh. The chance to face these top players and receive coaching, along with participating in playtime activities, left a lasting impact on the children.

SBI Life's initiative aimed not only to enrich the educational prospects of underprivileged kids but also to ignite their aspirations for a brighter future. The children even attended the India Vs Bangladesh T20 match, adding to the unforgettable experience fueled by SBI Life's commitment to social empowerment and dream realization.

