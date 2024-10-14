Dia Mirza Joins The Jury at ALT EFF: Uniting Communities Through Environmental Cinema

Actor Dia Mirza has joined the jury at the All Living Things Environmental Film Festival (ALT EFF), slated to run from November 22 to December 8. The event will showcase 72 films, with 38 making their India premieres, addressing vital environmental topics like climate change and wildlife conservation.

The festival aims to extend its reach beyond metro areas by hosting screenings in 55 locations across small towns and villages in India, alongside 45 screenings in 14 tier-1 cities. This approach seeks to raise environmental awareness at various grassroots levels. "Being part of ALT EFF is an honor, as it's more than just a film festival; it's about initiating a dialogue on sustainability and the planet's future," Mirza expressed in a statement.

Kunal Khanna, the festival director, emphasized the importance of engaging diverse communities in environmental discourse, noting cinema's ability to connect people from varied backgrounds. This year, the festival has incorporated AI to translate foreign films into regional languages, enhancing accessibility. With an array of India premieres, ALT EFF aims to spotlight crucial environmental issues and inspire audiences nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)