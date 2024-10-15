Left Menu

Lebanon's Lost Generation: Children in Crisis Amid Conflict

In Lebanon, ongoing conflict has displaced over 400,000 children, a crisis exacerbated by attacks on civilian infrastructure and public schools. UNICEF warns of a 'lost generation' with 1.2 million children lacking education. Urgent calls for a ceasefire and enhanced humanitarian aid remain critical as violence continues.

Lebanon's Lost Generation: Children in Crisis Amid Conflict
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

In the wake of escalating conflict in Lebanon, more than 400,000 children have been displaced, according to a top official from the U.N. children's agency. The crisis unfolds amidst heightened military actions against Hezbollah by Israel, thrusting the small nation deeper into turmoil.

The conflict has driven 1.2 million individuals to seek refuge, primarily in Beirut and the north. Ted Chaiban, UNICEF's deputy executive director, emphasized the dire situation of children deprived of education due to damaged or repurposed public schools, risking a 'lost generation.'

With more than 2,300 fatalities from Israeli strikes, including over 100 child casualties, the humanitarian toll is staggering. UNICEF and local authorities struggle to repair damaged water and health facilities, while international appeals for a ceasefire and aid funding remain under-supported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

