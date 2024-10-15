Lupita Nyong'o Reflects on Chadwick Boseman's Legacy at BFI London Film Festival

During a profound moment at the BFI London Film Festival, Lupita Nyong'o found herself overcome with emotion while watching a clip of her late co-star, Chadwick Boseman, from the iconic film 'Black Panther.'

Nyong'o, who was there to promote her latest film 'The Wild Robot,' confessed that she hadn't viewed 'Black Panther' since Boseman's tragic passing in 2020. Receiving support from the audience, she remarked, 'The grief is just the love with no place to put it, right?'

She shared that her bond with Boseman will always be intertwined with a sense of loss. Despite the tears, she cherishes the opportunity to remember him, saying, 'We get to see him alive, and that's so wonderful.'

