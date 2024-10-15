Left Menu

Lupita Nyong'o Reflects on Chadwick Boseman's Legacy at BFI London Film Festival

Lupita Nyong'o became emotional after watching a clip of Chadwick Boseman from 'Black Panther' at the BFI London Film Festival. She admitted she hadn't seen the film since Boseman's death. She reflected on the grief and her lasting bond with her late co-star.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 15-10-2024 16:23 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 16:23 IST
Lupita Nyong'o
During a profound moment at the BFI London Film Festival, Lupita Nyong'o found herself overcome with emotion while watching a clip of her late co-star, Chadwick Boseman, from the iconic film 'Black Panther.'

Nyong'o, who was there to promote her latest film 'The Wild Robot,' confessed that she hadn't viewed 'Black Panther' since Boseman's tragic passing in 2020. Receiving support from the audience, she remarked, 'The grief is just the love with no place to put it, right?'

She shared that her bond with Boseman will always be intertwined with a sense of loss. Despite the tears, she cherishes the opportunity to remember him, saying, 'We get to see him alive, and that's so wonderful.'

