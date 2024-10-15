Left Menu

Namo Bharat Book Fair Invites Bibliophiles at Ghaziabad RRTS

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation organizes a three-day Namo Bharat book fair at Ghaziabad RRTS, offering a range of books from biographies to children's literature. Hosted with the National Book Trust, the event runs Wednesday to Friday, 10 am to 7 pm, with free entry.

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation is set to host a three-day Namo Bharat book fair at the Ghaziabad RRTS station, according to an official statement released on Tuesday.

Organized in partnership with the National Book Trust, the fair will take place at the concourse level, accessible through gate number-4. The entry to the fair, which runs from Wednesday to Friday between 10 am and 7 pm, is free for all visitors.

The fair aims to engage commuters and local residents by showcasing an extensive selection of books, ranging from popular biographies and literary classics to contemporary fiction, non-fiction, and children's books. The collection also includes bilingual editions, scientific works, and creative writing series, ensuring appeal across diverse interests and age groups. All purchases will benefit from a special 10% discount, subject to terms and conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

