Dazzling Durga Puja Carnival Illuminates Red Road with Cultural Heritage

The Durga Puja Carnival showcased award-winning idols in a vibrant procession on Red Road, attended by West Bengal's Chief Minister and international envoys. Simultaneously, protests by junior doctors took place nearby. Displaying Bengal's rich cultural themes, the event is part of the state's globally recognized annual celebrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 15-10-2024 19:12 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 19:12 IST
The iconic Durga Puja Carnival illuminated Red Road on Tuesday evening with a vibrant display of award-winning goddess idols. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, along with several envoys, witnessed the exquisite procession, which showcased the state's rich cultural heritage and various societal themes.

Running concurrently with the dazzling carnival was the junior doctors' protest, dubbed 'Droher Carnival', held on Rani Rashmoni Road in Esplanade. Despite the backdrop of agitation, the Durga Puja Carnival proceeded with unparalleled grandeur, reinforcing its role as a major cultural event in Kolkata.

Since its inception in 2016, the Durga Puja Carnival has gained global recognition, notably receiving UNESCO's 'intangible heritage' status in 2021. This annual spectacle underscores the festival's cultural significance while celebrating communal harmony, women's empowerment, and devotion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

