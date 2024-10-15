Dazzling Durga Puja Carnival Illuminates Red Road with Cultural Heritage

The iconic Durga Puja Carnival illuminated Red Road on Tuesday evening with a vibrant display of award-winning goddess idols. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, along with several envoys, witnessed the exquisite procession, which showcased the state's rich cultural heritage and various societal themes.

Running concurrently with the dazzling carnival was the junior doctors' protest, dubbed 'Droher Carnival', held on Rani Rashmoni Road in Esplanade. Despite the backdrop of agitation, the Durga Puja Carnival proceeded with unparalleled grandeur, reinforcing its role as a major cultural event in Kolkata.

Since its inception in 2016, the Durga Puja Carnival has gained global recognition, notably receiving UNESCO's 'intangible heritage' status in 2021. This annual spectacle underscores the festival's cultural significance while celebrating communal harmony, women's empowerment, and devotion.

(With inputs from agencies.)