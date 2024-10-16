Nick Jonas' Laser Scare: Concert Chaos in Prague
A video of Nick Jonas fleeing a stage after a laser incident during a Prague concert has gone viral. The singer, performing with the Jonas Brothers, ran off stage when a laser was pointed at him, sparking security concerns. The concert resumed after identifying the perpetrator.
- Country:
- India
A viral video depicting American singer Nick Jonas swiftly exiting the stage at a Prague concert after a laser was pointed at him has sparked reactions on social media. The incident unfolded during a performance with the Jonas Brothers at the O2 Arena.
As fans shared footage on platforms like X and Instagram, Jonas alerted security with a time-out gesture and quickly left the stage. His brothers, Joe and Kevin, continued performing. Security successfully identified and removed the perpetrator, allowing the show to resume.
The alarming incident raised questions about security measures, with fans expressing their relief over the singer's safety. Nick, married to Indian star Priyanka Chopra, has yet to address the situation publicly. Meanwhile, he recently ended a two-month social media break, posting new photos online.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Fact Check: Viral Incident Involving Delhi CM Atishi Misrepresented on Social Media
Journalist Arrested for Defaming Malayalam Actress on Social Media
Delhi High Court Demands Social Media Transparency on Law Enforcement Requests
Hypnotised Heist: Man Duped of Rs 98,000 on Social Media
Social Media Storm: Minister's Wife Strikes Back