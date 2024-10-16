Nick Jonas' Laser Scare: Concert Chaos in Prague

A viral video depicting American singer Nick Jonas swiftly exiting the stage at a Prague concert after a laser was pointed at him has sparked reactions on social media. The incident unfolded during a performance with the Jonas Brothers at the O2 Arena.

As fans shared footage on platforms like X and Instagram, Jonas alerted security with a time-out gesture and quickly left the stage. His brothers, Joe and Kevin, continued performing. Security successfully identified and removed the perpetrator, allowing the show to resume.

The alarming incident raised questions about security measures, with fans expressing their relief over the singer's safety. Nick, married to Indian star Priyanka Chopra, has yet to address the situation publicly. Meanwhile, he recently ended a two-month social media break, posting new photos online.

