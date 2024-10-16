Left Menu

Nick Jonas' Laser Scare: Concert Chaos in Prague

A video of Nick Jonas fleeing a stage after a laser incident during a Prague concert has gone viral. The singer, performing with the Jonas Brothers, ran off stage when a laser was pointed at him, sparking security concerns. The concert resumed after identifying the perpetrator.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 11:51 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 11:51 IST
A viral video depicting American singer Nick Jonas swiftly exiting the stage at a Prague concert after a laser was pointed at him has sparked reactions on social media. The incident unfolded during a performance with the Jonas Brothers at the O2 Arena.

As fans shared footage on platforms like X and Instagram, Jonas alerted security with a time-out gesture and quickly left the stage. His brothers, Joe and Kevin, continued performing. Security successfully identified and removed the perpetrator, allowing the show to resume.

The alarming incident raised questions about security measures, with fans expressing their relief over the singer's safety. Nick, married to Indian star Priyanka Chopra, has yet to address the situation publicly. Meanwhile, he recently ended a two-month social media break, posting new photos online.

