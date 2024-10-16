Left Menu

Sarah Drew on Her 'Grey's Anatomy' Exit: From Unceremonious to Freeing Return

Sarah Drew opens up about her departure from 'Grey's Anatomy' after Season 14 and her emotional journey back to the series. Originally planned for a different plotline, Drew found peace returning to the show without the pressures of past expectations, as shared on a podcast with former co-stars.

In a candid revelation, 'Grey's Anatomy' star Sarah Drew shared her challenging experience of being unexpectedly ousted from the medical drama series after Season 14. Speaking on the Call It What It Is podcast alongside former co-stars Capshaw and Camilla Luddington, Drew described her departure as 'unceremonious' and 'mean.'

Despite the abrupt exit, Drew was overwhelmed by the tremendous support from fans, which helped her navigate the initial shock. Utilizing social media, she expressed her gratitude and acknowledged the whirlwind of emotions following her exit. Drew explained that she hadn't fully processed the situation at the time, needing space to fully articulate her feelings.

Upon her recent return to 'Grey's Anatomy' as Dr. April Kepner, Drew recounted the freeing nature of her comeback. She noted that her return to the series was devoid of previous anxieties, as she no longer depended on the show for her professional or personal needs. Drew also divulged that her character's trajectory was initially intended to include a one-night stand with Eric Dane's character, Mark Sloan, a plot element that was ultimately scrapped.

