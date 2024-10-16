Neetu David Joins ICC Hall of Fame

In a landmark moment for Indian cricket, Neetu David joined the ranks of former India captain Diana Edulji by being inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame on Wednesday. This commendable achievement was lauded by Edulji, who expressed admiration for David as a fellow left-arm spinner.

Edulji penned a heartfelt open letter to David, applauding her well-deserved recognition. Having been the sole Indian woman in this prestigious list since last November, Edulji couldn't envision anyone more fitting to share this honor with than David.

Celebrating David's career, Edulji reminisced about discovering her talent, witnessing her evolve from a promising teenager into a top-tier spinner. With 141 wickets in ODIs, David stands as an inspiring figure, representing the embodiment of dedication and skill in Indian women's cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)