Neetu David Joins ICC Hall of Fame

Neetu David, a notable Indian left-arm spinner, is inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame, joining former captain Diana Edulji. Edulji praises David's exceptional skills and their unique bond as the sole two Indian women in the Hall of Fame, highlighting their profound impact on women's cricket.

Updated: 16-10-2024 19:43 IST
In a landmark moment for Indian cricket, Neetu David joined the ranks of former India captain Diana Edulji by being inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame on Wednesday. This commendable achievement was lauded by Edulji, who expressed admiration for David as a fellow left-arm spinner.

Edulji penned a heartfelt open letter to David, applauding her well-deserved recognition. Having been the sole Indian woman in this prestigious list since last November, Edulji couldn't envision anyone more fitting to share this honor with than David.

Celebrating David's career, Edulji reminisced about discovering her talent, witnessing her evolve from a promising teenager into a top-tier spinner. With 141 wickets in ODIs, David stands as an inspiring figure, representing the embodiment of dedication and skill in Indian women's cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

