Bihar Man Declared Dead Found Alive Amid Durga Puja Clash Investigation

In a bizarre twist of events, a man previously declared dead in a violent clash during Durga Puja festivities in Bihar's Sitamarhi district has been found alive. The police had initially reported two fatalities in a dispute that erupted between two groups post-immersion of Durga idols.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer Ramkrishna disclosed that misinformation from the family of Bhagat Manjhi led to the erroneous declaration of his death. Although video statements were recorded, further investigations revealed that Manjhi had survived, prompting the police to detain him for questioning.

The confrontation, rooted in a minor disagreement, resulted in the fatal stabbing of Talewar Sahni, after which tensions flared again the next day. As investigations continue, authorities have apprehended 20 individuals connected to the violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)