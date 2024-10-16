Tech Solutions to Reunite Lost Souls at Kumbh Fair

Authorities in Prayagraj are gearing up for the Mahakumbh 2025 with a cutting-edge registration system designed to reunite lost individuals with their families. The initiative, touted as seamless and tech-driven, will include digital 'Khoya-paya' centres.

These centres will enhance safety, primarily for children and the elderly, reducing the likelihood of separation in the bustling fair. The high-tech effort, a collaboration between the Prayagraj Mela Authority and the Police Department, aims to transform the fair from a place of lost-and-found stories to one of reunions.

Announcements will assist in locating missing persons, while details of lost individuals will be disseminated across other centres and social media. Special attention is given to children and women's safety, ensuring identity verification upon claim.

(With inputs from agencies.)