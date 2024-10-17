Ladakh's Fight for Autonomy: A Call for Federal Reform
The All India Kisan Sabha met with Sonam Wangchuk and fellow activists to support Ladakh's inclusion in the Sixth Schedule, alleging bureaucratic control has treated it as a colony. The protestors demand a meeting with PM Modi to discuss statehood, and a public service commission, among other issues.
- Country:
- India
All India Kisan Sabha leaders convened with Sonam Wangchuk and other fasting activists on Wednesday, pledging their support and asserting that Ladakh is being maneuvered like a colony, with bureaucratic control stemming from external forces in its ecologically sensitive region.
The Left-aligned farmers' association beckoned the public to rally behind the protestors, opposing the Modi-Shah government which they claim jeopardizes democracy. Climate advocate Wangchuk and allies have staged an indefinite hunger strike at Delhi's Ladakh Bhawan, starting October 6, urging discussions with top officials, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on their demands. AIKS later released a statement sympathizing with Ladakh's aspiration for Sixth Schedule inclusion.
Following Jammu and Kashmir's statehood revocation, Ladakh has been marginalized with outsider bureaucratic governance which incited substantial protests and exposed the gaps in BJP's centralized power strategies. Protestors are calling for statehood, a regional public service commission, and separate parliamentary representation for Leh and Kargil, spearheaded by Leh Apex Body alongside Kargil Democratic Alliance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
