Ladakh's Fight for Autonomy: A Call for Federal Reform

All India Kisan Sabha leaders convened with Sonam Wangchuk and other fasting activists on Wednesday, pledging their support and asserting that Ladakh is being maneuvered like a colony, with bureaucratic control stemming from external forces in its ecologically sensitive region.

The Left-aligned farmers' association beckoned the public to rally behind the protestors, opposing the Modi-Shah government which they claim jeopardizes democracy. Climate advocate Wangchuk and allies have staged an indefinite hunger strike at Delhi's Ladakh Bhawan, starting October 6, urging discussions with top officials, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on their demands. AIKS later released a statement sympathizing with Ladakh's aspiration for Sixth Schedule inclusion.

Following Jammu and Kashmir's statehood revocation, Ladakh has been marginalized with outsider bureaucratic governance which incited substantial protests and exposed the gaps in BJP's centralized power strategies. Protestors are calling for statehood, a regional public service commission, and separate parliamentary representation for Leh and Kargil, spearheaded by Leh Apex Body alongside Kargil Democratic Alliance.

