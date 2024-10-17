NBCUniversal Expands Peacock with Local Sports Streaming

NBCUniversal is gearing up to enhance its Peacock streaming service by incorporating local sports channels as early as 2025. The Wall Street Journal reports that the service will feature NBC Sports' regional networks, which cover games for prominent teams like the Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, and Philadelphia Phillies.

This strategic move is part of Comcast-owned NBCUniversal's efforts to broaden its sports content, providing fans in key regions such as Boston, Philadelphia, and Northern California with more localized streaming options.

By adding these regional sports networks, Peacock aims to attract a dedicated sports audience, further solidifying its position in the competitive streaming market.

