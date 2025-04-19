Sky Warriors: The Dazzling Display of Surya Kiran Aerobatics
The Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) of the Indian Air Force performed an awe-inspiring airshow at Namkum Army Ground, captivating the audience with intricate formations and low-altitude maneuvers. The event is part of an outreach program to inspire and educate the public about the Air Force's spirit.
The prestigious Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) of the Indian Air Force delivered an awe-inspiring performance at the Namkum Army Ground. The spectacle was attended by Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, along with senior defense and administrative officials, drawing an eager audience on Saturday morning.
The event was divided into two distinct phases. The composite phase witnessed all nine aircraft flying in a close formation, showcasing their precision and teamwork. Meanwhile, the synchro phase displayed daring low-level maneuvers, some executed at altitudes as low as 100 feet, deftly handled by the pilots.
Celebrated for their motto 'Sadaiva Sarvottam' (Always the Best), the SKAT's distinguished performance in Ranchi marked a pivotal moment, as it was the first time the city witnessed such breathtaking low-altitude maneuvers. The air show is part of the IAF's outreach program aimed at inspiring youth and raising awareness of the armed forces, with subsequent shows planned in Patna.
