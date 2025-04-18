Christian Wade Joins Wigan Warriors: A Game-Changer in Rugby League

Wigan Warriors have announced the signing of Christian Wade, a renowned rugby union winger and former NFL running back, on a short-term deal. The agreement will come into effect after Wade wraps up the Premiership season with Gloucester, confirmed the English Super League champions on Friday.

Wade, at 33, is a trailblazer with his scoring prowess, having notched up 89 tries in the Premiership, making him the fourth-highest scorer of all time. His current season tally of 10 tries, including two hat-tricks, further underscores his attacking capabilities.

Warriors CEO Kris Radlinski expressed his excitement, stating, "Christian is an exceptional athlete whose skills are highly transferable to Rugby League." As Wigan stands second in the Super League after eight games, Wade's inclusion could play a pivotal role in their campaign for the top position.

(With inputs from agencies.)