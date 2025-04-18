Christian Wade Joins Wigan Warriors: A Game-Changer in Rugby League
Wigan Warriors have signed Christian Wade, a former NFL running back and prolific Premiership try scorer, on a short-term contract. The move comes after Wade's final season games with Gloucester. Known for his athleticism, Wade is expected to significantly impact the Super League as the Warriors vie for supremacy.
Wigan Warriors have announced the signing of Christian Wade, a renowned rugby union winger and former NFL running back, on a short-term deal. The agreement will come into effect after Wade wraps up the Premiership season with Gloucester, confirmed the English Super League champions on Friday.
Wade, at 33, is a trailblazer with his scoring prowess, having notched up 89 tries in the Premiership, making him the fourth-highest scorer of all time. His current season tally of 10 tries, including two hat-tricks, further underscores his attacking capabilities.
Warriors CEO Kris Radlinski expressed his excitement, stating, "Christian is an exceptional athlete whose skills are highly transferable to Rugby League." As Wigan stands second in the Super League after eight games, Wade's inclusion could play a pivotal role in their campaign for the top position.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Tragedy in Chhattisgarh: Human-Elephant Conflict Escalates
Dabur Faces Revenue Decline Amid Urban Slowdown and Inflation Woes
From Wallabies to Chargers: Jordan Petaia's NFL Ambition