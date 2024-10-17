Left Menu

Bollywood Under Siege: The Plot Against Salman Khan

The Navi Mumbai police have arrested Sukha alias Sukhbir Balbir Singh, a Lawrence Bishnoi gang member, for allegedly plotting to kill Bollywood actor Salman Khan using weapons sourced from Pakistan. Singh was caught in Haryana and plans to interrogate him about the plot and other crimes are underway.

A significant development in the ongoing investigation into threats against Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has emerged, as the Navi Mumbai police have apprehended a Lawrence Bishnoi gang member. The accused, identified as Sukha alias Sukhbir Balbir Singh, was arrested in Panipat, Haryana on suspicion of plotting Khan's assassination.

Police officials revealed that Singh was in contact with a handler known only as Dogar, allegedly based in Pakistan. The plot reportedly involved utilizing sophisticated weapons such as AK-47s, M16s, and AK92s, also sourced from Pakistan, to carry out the attack.

Further inquiries will examine Singh's connections, particularly concerning the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique. The arrest follows charges against 18 individuals linked to the Bishnoi gang, uncovering extensive plans to target Khan, employing around 60 to 70 operatives for surveillance and involving minors as sharp-shooters.

