Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Honors Valmiki in Educational Renaming

Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that all ST residential schools and Raichur University will be named after Maharishi Valmiki, aiming to immortalize his legacy. During the Valmiki Jayanti event, Siddaramaiah criticized the BJP for not implementing key policies and urged marginalized communities to stand united for equality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-10-2024 15:57 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 15:57 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has declared that all Scheduled Tribe residential schools in the state and Raichur University will be renamed in honor of Maharishi Valmiki. This announcement, made during the Valmiki Jayanti event organized by the Department of Backward Classes Welfare, aims to celebrate Valmiki's life and achievements.

During his speech, Siddaramaiah criticized the BJP, accusing them of failing to implement the SCSP and TSP policies despite holding power at the Center and multiple states. The Chief Minister emphasized his government's effort to allocate budget funds proportionately to the SC/ST population and initiated hostel concepts for marginalized communities.

Siddaramaiah called for unity among marginalized communities, urging them to seek truth and equality, drawing on Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's teachings. He highlighted the literary and philosophical contributions of communities such as Kuruba and Besta, underscoring the significance of Maharishi Valmiki's work and promoting education as a means to overcome societal barriers.

