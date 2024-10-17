Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Honors Valmiki in Educational Renaming

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has declared that all Scheduled Tribe residential schools in the state and Raichur University will be renamed in honor of Maharishi Valmiki. This announcement, made during the Valmiki Jayanti event organized by the Department of Backward Classes Welfare, aims to celebrate Valmiki's life and achievements.

During his speech, Siddaramaiah criticized the BJP, accusing them of failing to implement the SCSP and TSP policies despite holding power at the Center and multiple states. The Chief Minister emphasized his government's effort to allocate budget funds proportionately to the SC/ST population and initiated hostel concepts for marginalized communities.

Siddaramaiah called for unity among marginalized communities, urging them to seek truth and equality, drawing on Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's teachings. He highlighted the literary and philosophical contributions of communities such as Kuruba and Besta, underscoring the significance of Maharishi Valmiki's work and promoting education as a means to overcome societal barriers.

(With inputs from agencies.)