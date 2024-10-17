Left Menu

Neetu David: From Cricket Pioneer to Hall of Fame Inductee

Former Indian cricketer Neetu David has been inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame, becoming only the second Indian woman to receive the honor. Reflecting on her journey, David shared how women's cricket has evolved, with current players enjoying better facilities. She praises current spinners and anticipates more future inductions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2024 16:24 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 16:24 IST
Neetu David: From Cricket Pioneer to Hall of Fame Inductee
Neetu David
  • Country:
  • India

Neetu David, a trailblazer in women's cricket, has been inducted into the prestigious ICC Hall of Fame, joining cricket legends like A B de Villiers and Alastair Cook. This honor marks her as only the second Indian woman to receive such an accolade, following in the footsteps of Diana Edulji.

David's cricketing journey was marked by limited resources, yet she excelled, setting records such as the best innings figures in Women's Tests. Today, she reflects on the improved conditions for female cricketers, largely due to the efforts of the BCCI in promoting the women's game.

Currently serving as chief selector for India's women's team, David sees a bright future for the sport. As more opportunities arise, she expects to witness a growing list of female cricketers achieving significant milestones, inspired by her legacy and the continued growth of women's cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024