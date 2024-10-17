Neetu David: From Cricket Pioneer to Hall of Fame Inductee

Neetu David, a trailblazer in women's cricket, has been inducted into the prestigious ICC Hall of Fame, joining cricket legends like A B de Villiers and Alastair Cook. This honor marks her as only the second Indian woman to receive such an accolade, following in the footsteps of Diana Edulji.

David's cricketing journey was marked by limited resources, yet she excelled, setting records such as the best innings figures in Women's Tests. Today, she reflects on the improved conditions for female cricketers, largely due to the efforts of the BCCI in promoting the women's game.

Currently serving as chief selector for India's women's team, David sees a bright future for the sport. As more opportunities arise, she expects to witness a growing list of female cricketers achieving significant milestones, inspired by her legacy and the continued growth of women's cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)