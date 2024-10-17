Stalin Celebrates Sanitary Workers with Special Luncheon
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin honored sanitary workers for their work during heavy rains with a special luncheon. Stalin served them biryani, chicken, and fish, and distributed essential goods and clothes. Ministers and local representatives joined him in this gesture of appreciation.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin hosted a luncheon for 600 sanitary workers in a Chennai hall, recognizing their tireless efforts during the recent heavy rains.
Stalin personally served biryani, chicken, and fish dishes to the workers, and dined with them in his Kolathur Assembly constituency.
In addition to the meal, the Chief Minister distributed bags containing 10 essential commodities, including rice, as well as clothes to the workers. The event saw participation from Ministers K N Nehru, P K Sekar Babu, Chennai Mayor R Priya, and other elected officials.
