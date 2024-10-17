Stalin Celebrates Sanitary Workers with Special Luncheon

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin hosted a luncheon for 600 sanitary workers in a Chennai hall, recognizing their tireless efforts during the recent heavy rains.

Stalin personally served biryani, chicken, and fish dishes to the workers, and dined with them in his Kolathur Assembly constituency.

In addition to the meal, the Chief Minister distributed bags containing 10 essential commodities, including rice, as well as clothes to the workers. The event saw participation from Ministers K N Nehru, P K Sekar Babu, Chennai Mayor R Priya, and other elected officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)