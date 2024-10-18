Left Menu

The Great Khali Eyes Wrestling Academy Amidst Shimla Festival Buzz

Dalip Singh Rana, aka The Great Khali, plans to open a wrestling academy in Himachal Pradesh. Seeking a location accessible from all parts, he's independently searching for land. Khali supported local tourism at the Shimla Flying Festival, urging youth to pursue sports and education.

Dalip Singh Rana, renowned as The Great Khali, is on a quest to open a wrestling academy in Himachal Pradesh. Attending the Shimla Flying Festival, Khali highlighted the importance of accessible location for his academy.

The wrestling legend is personally scouting for land, distancing himself from government aid. Khali praised the festival's role in boosting tourism and suggested it as an opportunity to diversify tourist spots.

Khali also addressed local youth, encouraging them to embrace sports and education over drugs. The festival showcases paragliding, hospitality exhibitions, and discussions on adventure tourism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

