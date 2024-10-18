Left Menu

Prague Cracks Down on Rowdy Nighttime Pub Crawls

Prague has imposed a ban on organized nighttime pub crawls, effective November, due to noise and litter concerns. This move aims to promote cultural tourism over 'alco-tourism.' The ban hopes to mitigate issues caused by boisterous tourist groups, enhancing the quality of life for local residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prague | Updated: 18-10-2024 21:45 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 21:45 IST
Prague Cracks Down on Rowdy Nighttime Pub Crawls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Czechia

Prague, the Czech capital, has approved a ban on organized nighttime pub crawls, a favored activity among tourists responsible for significant revenue but also for disturbances to locals.

Effective in November, the ban addresses persistent issues of noise and litter caused by rowdy visitors in historic areas, drawing criticism from some tour organizers.

This decision aligns with Prague's broader strategy to encourage more culturally inclined tourism, enhancing the city's reputation while curbing the negative impact of 'alco-tourism.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
2
Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

 India
3
Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

 India
4
Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024