Prague Cracks Down on Rowdy Nighttime Pub Crawls

Prague, the Czech capital, has approved a ban on organized nighttime pub crawls, a favored activity among tourists responsible for significant revenue but also for disturbances to locals.

Effective in November, the ban addresses persistent issues of noise and litter caused by rowdy visitors in historic areas, drawing criticism from some tour organizers.

This decision aligns with Prague's broader strategy to encourage more culturally inclined tourism, enhancing the city's reputation while curbing the negative impact of 'alco-tourism.'

(With inputs from agencies.)