Prague Cracks Down on Rowdy Nighttime Pub Crawls
Prague has imposed a ban on organized nighttime pub crawls, effective November, due to noise and litter concerns. This move aims to promote cultural tourism over 'alco-tourism.' The ban hopes to mitigate issues caused by boisterous tourist groups, enhancing the quality of life for local residents.
18-10-2024
Prague, the Czech capital, has approved a ban on organized nighttime pub crawls, a favored activity among tourists responsible for significant revenue but also for disturbances to locals.
Effective in November, the ban addresses persistent issues of noise and litter caused by rowdy visitors in historic areas, drawing criticism from some tour organizers.
This decision aligns with Prague's broader strategy to encourage more culturally inclined tourism, enhancing the city's reputation while curbing the negative impact of 'alco-tourism.'
