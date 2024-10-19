Left Menu

Sundarini's Global Milestone: Sundarbans Women Shine at IDF Awards

Sundarini, a milk cooperative based in the Sundarbans, won a prestigious award at the IDF Dairy Innovation Awards in Paris. Recognized for its sustainable farming practices, the cooperative includes 4,500 women farmers and partners with the National Dairy Development Board. The cooperative generates significant income for rural women.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-10-2024 12:48 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 12:48 IST
Sundarini's Global Milestone: Sundarbans Women Shine at IDF Awards
  • Country:
  • India

The Sundarini milk cooperative from the Sundarbans has garnered international recognition at the third IDF Dairy Innovation Awards in Paris. This announcement was made by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who praised the cooperative's innovative and sustainable farming practices.

A joint winner with the National Dairy Development Board, Sundarini emerged from among 153 global entries to claim the accolade. The award highlights the cooperative's commitment to providing substantial income sources for rural women in the South 24 Parganas district.

Sundarini, functioning under the state's Animal Resources Development Department, incorporates 4,500 women farmers and produces 2,000 liters of milk daily. During 2023-24, it generated around Rs 4 crore, showcasing the entrepreneurial spirit of its members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
2
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
3
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
4
NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024