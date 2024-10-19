Sundarini's Global Milestone: Sundarbans Women Shine at IDF Awards

The Sundarini milk cooperative from the Sundarbans has garnered international recognition at the third IDF Dairy Innovation Awards in Paris. This announcement was made by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who praised the cooperative's innovative and sustainable farming practices.

A joint winner with the National Dairy Development Board, Sundarini emerged from among 153 global entries to claim the accolade. The award highlights the cooperative's commitment to providing substantial income sources for rural women in the South 24 Parganas district.

Sundarini, functioning under the state's Animal Resources Development Department, incorporates 4,500 women farmers and produces 2,000 liters of milk daily. During 2023-24, it generated around Rs 4 crore, showcasing the entrepreneurial spirit of its members.

