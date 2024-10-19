Left Menu

TV Actress Arrested in Drug Bust

A television actress named Shamnath was arrested by Paravur police for possessing MDMA drugs at her Ozhivupara residence. A police raid uncovered the narcotics following a tip-off. Investigations are ongoing to uncover her suppliers, and she faces charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kollam | Updated: 19-10-2024 13:10 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 13:10 IST
A 34-year-old television actress has been arrested for possession of banned narcotics, police revealed on Saturday.

Identified as Shamnath from Ozhivupara, the actress was detained by Paravur police from her residence on Friday night, according to a senior officer.

A police raid, prompted by a tip-off, discovered methylenedioxyphenethylamine (MDMA) in her home, leading to suspicions of prolonged drug use. Investigations continue to trace her drug suppliers, with charges filed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

