TV Actress Arrested in Drug Bust

A 34-year-old television actress has been arrested for possession of banned narcotics, police revealed on Saturday.

Identified as Shamnath from Ozhivupara, the actress was detained by Paravur police from her residence on Friday night, according to a senior officer.

A police raid, prompted by a tip-off, discovered methylenedioxyphenethylamine (MDMA) in her home, leading to suspicions of prolonged drug use. Investigations continue to trace her drug suppliers, with charges filed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)