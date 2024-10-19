Left Menu

Choreographer Remo D'Souza Accused of Rs 11.96 Crore Fraud

A case has been filed in Thane, Maharashtra against choreographer Remo D'Souza and others for allegedly defrauding a dance troupe of Rs 11.96 crore. Based on a dancer's complaint, the accused allegedly claimed the troupe’s prize money fraudulently. The investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 19-10-2024 13:58 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 13:58 IST
Choreographer Remo D'Souza Accused of Rs 11.96 Crore Fraud
case
  • Country:
  • India

In Maharashtra's Thane district, a legal case has been initiated against renowned choreographer Remo D'Souza, his wife Lizelle, and five others for purportedly defrauding a dance troupe of Rs 11.96 crore, as confirmed by police authorities on Saturday.

The incident, detailed in a complaint filed by a 26-year-old dancer, saw a case registered on October 16 at Mira Road police station. It implicates D'Souza, his wife, and associates under sections 465 (forgery), 420 (cheating), alongside additional relevant Indian Penal Code sections.

According to the FIR, between 2018 and July 2024, the dance troupe claims to have been swindled when the accused allegedly claimed their television show prize money of Rs 11.96 crore as their own. Other implicated individuals include Omprakash Shankar Chouhan, Rohit Jadhav, Frame Production Company, Vinod Raut, a policeman, and Ramesh Gupta. Investigations are actively progressing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
2
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
3
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
4
NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024