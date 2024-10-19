Choreographer Remo D'Souza Accused of Rs 11.96 Crore Fraud
A case has been filed in Thane, Maharashtra against choreographer Remo D'Souza and others for allegedly defrauding a dance troupe of Rs 11.96 crore. Based on a dancer's complaint, the accused allegedly claimed the troupe’s prize money fraudulently. The investigation is ongoing.
In Maharashtra's Thane district, a legal case has been initiated against renowned choreographer Remo D'Souza, his wife Lizelle, and five others for purportedly defrauding a dance troupe of Rs 11.96 crore, as confirmed by police authorities on Saturday.
The incident, detailed in a complaint filed by a 26-year-old dancer, saw a case registered on October 16 at Mira Road police station. It implicates D'Souza, his wife, and associates under sections 465 (forgery), 420 (cheating), alongside additional relevant Indian Penal Code sections.
According to the FIR, between 2018 and July 2024, the dance troupe claims to have been swindled when the accused allegedly claimed their television show prize money of Rs 11.96 crore as their own. Other implicated individuals include Omprakash Shankar Chouhan, Rohit Jadhav, Frame Production Company, Vinod Raut, a policeman, and Ramesh Gupta. Investigations are actively progressing.
