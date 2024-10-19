Left Menu

Lakshita's Bold Expansion: Blending Tradition with Modernity

Lakshita, an Indian fashion brand, plans to reach 100 Exclusive Brand Outlets by FY 2024-25, with ambitions to double its topline by FY 2027-28. This growth focuses on tradition-modernity blend, store expansion, and technology to enhance customer experiences, emphasizing innovation and inclusivity.

Indian fashion brand Lakshita is poised for impressive growth, aiming to open 100 Exclusive Brand Outlets by the end of FY 2024-25. The company is expanding its presence in the northern region and exploring new geographies, introducing its renowned blend of tradition and modernity to a broader audience.

Co-founder and MD Sachin Kharbanda emphasized Lakshita's commitment to reimagining the brand through innovation and inclusivity while respecting its rich heritage. The expansion ambitions include not only adding stores but redefining brand experiences to connect with empowered women across generations.

By FY 2025-26, Lakshita targets 150 outlets and aims to double its topline by FY 2027-28. The growth strategy involves significant investments in store development, talent acquisition, and technology to ensure top-tier customer experiences, positioning Lakshita as a leader in the fashion industry.

