Left Menu

Elegance Unwrapped: Discover the Magic of Diwali Hampers by Claridges

Explore the exclusive Diwali hamper collection by Ye Old Bakery and Tiffin by Claridges, crafted to bring joy and elegance to your celebrations. Available from September 15th to November 3rd, 2024, each hamper offers a selection of gourmet delights and sweets, perfect for enhancing the festive spirit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2024 16:16 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 16:16 IST
Elegance Unwrapped: Discover the Magic of Diwali Hampers by Claridges
  • Country:
  • India

This Diwali, the famed Ye Old Bakery and Tiffin by Claridges are offering exclusive hampers that promise to add joy and elegance to celebrations. Available from September 15th to November 3rd, 2024, these hampers, packed with gourmet treats, are meticulously crafted to embody Diwali's festive spirit.

Customers can choose from options such as the traditional Mithai Box, layers of exquisite Baklava, and the luxurious Gourmet Treasure Diwali Hamper. Each selection is designed to elevate the mood of your gatherings with an assortment of sweets, snacks, and even decorative candles.

Himanshu Kumar, Hotel Manager at The Claridges, highlights that these hampers blend tradition with luxury, serving as the perfect gift for loved ones. The hampers are available for online orders at Tiffin by Claridges and both walk-in and online orders at Ye Old Bakery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
2
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
3
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
4
NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024