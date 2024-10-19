Elegance Unwrapped: Discover the Magic of Diwali Hampers by Claridges

This Diwali, the famed Ye Old Bakery and Tiffin by Claridges are offering exclusive hampers that promise to add joy and elegance to celebrations. Available from September 15th to November 3rd, 2024, these hampers, packed with gourmet treats, are meticulously crafted to embody Diwali's festive spirit.

Customers can choose from options such as the traditional Mithai Box, layers of exquisite Baklava, and the luxurious Gourmet Treasure Diwali Hamper. Each selection is designed to elevate the mood of your gatherings with an assortment of sweets, snacks, and even decorative candles.

Himanshu Kumar, Hotel Manager at The Claridges, highlights that these hampers blend tradition with luxury, serving as the perfect gift for loved ones. The hampers are available for online orders at Tiffin by Claridges and both walk-in and online orders at Ye Old Bakery.

(With inputs from agencies.)