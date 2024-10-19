Yahya Sinwar: A Legacy of Resistance and Controversy

Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas, was depicted in his last moments wounded and cornered, as captured by an Israeli drone in a bombed Palestinian home. Israel perceived this as a triumph, showcasing Sinwar as broken and defeated, having orchestrated the October 7 attacks.

Across the Arab and Muslim worlds, however, opinions diverged. Many saw the footage as symbolizing a defiant martyr, inspiring both admiration and criticism. The viral scenes stirred debates about Sinwar's legacy, with some viewing his death as heroic resistance, while others criticized his actions.

In Gaza and beyond, reactions varied as the footage circulated widely. Israel released further images portraying Sinwar's demise, intended to demoralize supporters but serving, for some, as a rallying point for continued resistance and a shift in focus towards ending the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)