Tragedy at the Hotel: Fatal Chase Leads to Young Man's Fall

A tragic incident unfolded at a local hotel as a 22-year-old painter met with a fatal accident while playfully chasing a dog. The young man fell from a third-floor window, resulting in his untimely death.

The incident transpired late Sunday night during a birthday celebration, leaving friends in shock. CCTV footage captured the heartbreaking moment, showing the painter losing his balance before the fatal fall.

Efforts to save him were in vain as he was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital. Following a complaint by the deceased's father, authorities have registered a case and are conducting further investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)