Tragedy at the Hotel: Fatal Chase Leads to Young Man's Fall
A 22-year-old painter died after an accidental fall from a hotel window while playfully chasing a dog. The incident occurred during a birthday celebration, and CCTV footage revealed the unfortunate event. A police investigation is underway following the father's complaint.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 22-10-2024 16:40 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 15:46 IST
A tragic incident unfolded at a local hotel as a 22-year-old painter met with a fatal accident while playfully chasing a dog. The young man fell from a third-floor window, resulting in his untimely death.
The incident transpired late Sunday night during a birthday celebration, leaving friends in shock. CCTV footage captured the heartbreaking moment, showing the painter losing his balance before the fatal fall.
Efforts to save him were in vain as he was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital. Following a complaint by the deceased's father, authorities have registered a case and are conducting further investigations.
