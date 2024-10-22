Left Menu

Nikita Porwal: Breaking Barriers from Ujjain to the World Stage

Nikita Porwal grew up in a traditional family unaware of modern feminist terms but embodying those values. Winning Femina Miss India World 2024, she represents India internationally. Her upbringing in Ujjain and her family's love shaped her belief in love's power to balance traditions and values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-10-2024 16:17 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 16:17 IST
Nikita Porwal: Breaking Barriers from Ujjain to the World Stage
  • Country:
  • India

Nikita Porwal, the newly crowned Femina Miss India World 2024, hails from a traditional family in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, where concepts like feminism and women empowerment weren't just unfamiliar but also unnecessary to articulate, given how deeply they were embedded in action. Despite societal norms, her family celebrated her birth and supported her during menstruation, molding her belief that love can harmonize differing values.

Porwal will represent India at the 2025 Miss World contest, marking a significant milestone for her state, which has never before had a Miss India in 60 years. Her upbringing, laden with love and acceptance, provided her with a unique perspective, leading her to believe that love is the ultimate equalizer even when customs and beliefs clash.

Facing the challenges of societal expectations, Porwal's parents stood as unwavering pillars of support, proud of her achievements even before she attained the coveted title. They allowed her to pursue her dreams in Mumbai, despite criticisms from others. Inspired by icons like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, she aims to bring a unique representation of India to the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence
Blog

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independenc...

 Global
2
Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

 Peru
3
AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

 India
4
Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hidden Economies: Uncovering the Role of Informality in Kenya’s Business Landscape

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence

SME Financing Dilemma: Unlocking Economic Growth in Emerging Markets

Driving Change: How Innovations in Transport Shape a More Equitable and Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024