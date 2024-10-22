Nikita Porwal: Breaking Barriers from Ujjain to the World Stage

Nikita Porwal, the newly crowned Femina Miss India World 2024, hails from a traditional family in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, where concepts like feminism and women empowerment weren't just unfamiliar but also unnecessary to articulate, given how deeply they were embedded in action. Despite societal norms, her family celebrated her birth and supported her during menstruation, molding her belief that love can harmonize differing values.

Porwal will represent India at the 2025 Miss World contest, marking a significant milestone for her state, which has never before had a Miss India in 60 years. Her upbringing, laden with love and acceptance, provided her with a unique perspective, leading her to believe that love is the ultimate equalizer even when customs and beliefs clash.

Facing the challenges of societal expectations, Porwal's parents stood as unwavering pillars of support, proud of her achievements even before she attained the coveted title. They allowed her to pursue her dreams in Mumbai, despite criticisms from others. Inspired by icons like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, she aims to bring a unique representation of India to the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)