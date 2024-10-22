Udhayanidhi Stands Firm on Sanatana Dharma Remark Amid Legal Challenges
Deputy Chief Minister M K Stalin affirms he will not apologize for his Sanatana Dharma remark, referencing past reformist leaders in his defense. Facing legal cases across India, he believes charges stem from distortions. Stalin emphasizes the importance of preserving Tamil culture against perceived cultural intrusions.
In a recent address in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister M K Stalin reiterated his refusal to apologize for his past comments on Sanatana Dharma. Stalin, drawing from the legacy of reformist leaders like Periyar and Annadurai, asserted the historical necessity of challenging oppressive practices.
Despite legal challenges arising from his comments, facing cases in various courts across India, Stalin dismissed them as distortions of his words. He stands by his statements, reaffirming his position as a follower of influential Dravidian figures.
Amidst these controversies, Stalin also highlighted the ongoing efforts to protect Tamil culture, urging the public to resist external influences and preserve the Tamil identity. As Deputy CM, he continues to champion these cultural and social causes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
