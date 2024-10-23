KISNA Gleams in Siliguri with New Showroom Launch

KISNA Diamond and Gold Jewellery has expanded its presence in West Bengal with the launch of its second exclusive showroom in Siliguri, located on Sevoke Road. This new opening marks the brand's 49th exclusive showroom across the country, under the esteemed Hari Krishna Group.

The grand inauguration featured enticing offers, including up to 100% off on diamond jewellery making charges and 20% off on gold jewellery making charges. The #Abki_Baar_Aapke_Liye Shop & Win a Car campaign gives consumers a chance to win from over 100 cars by purchasing jewellery worth a specified amount.

In line with its expansion goals, KISNA aims to become India's leading jewellery brand, offering diverse festive collections. At the event, a tree plantation and food distribution drive symbolized the brand's commitment to community welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)