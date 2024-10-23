Left Menu

KISNA Gleams in Siliguri with New Showroom Launch

KISNA Diamond and Gold Jewellery has opened its second exclusive showroom in Siliguri, marking its 49th outlet in India. The launch featured special offers and campaigns, and aligned with KISNA's vision to become India's fastest-growing jewellery brand. A tree plantation and food distribution drive complemented the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Siliguri | Updated: 23-10-2024 16:47 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 16:47 IST
KISNA Gleams in Siliguri with New Showroom Launch

KISNA Diamond and Gold Jewellery has expanded its presence in West Bengal with the launch of its second exclusive showroom in Siliguri, located on Sevoke Road. This new opening marks the brand's 49th exclusive showroom across the country, under the esteemed Hari Krishna Group.

The grand inauguration featured enticing offers, including up to 100% off on diamond jewellery making charges and 20% off on gold jewellery making charges. The #Abki_Baar_Aapke_Liye Shop & Win a Car campaign gives consumers a chance to win from over 100 cars by purchasing jewellery worth a specified amount.

In line with its expansion goals, KISNA aims to become India's leading jewellery brand, offering diverse festive collections. At the event, a tree plantation and food distribution drive symbolized the brand's commitment to community welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

 India
2
Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

 India
3
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
4
Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq's Path to Human Capital Recovery: Opportunities Amidst Challenges

Solar Water Pumping in Africa: Promise and Peril for Groundwater Ecosystems

Building Transit-Friendly Cities: The Key to Sustainable Urban Growth

Shaping the Future of Business: How the New B-READY Report Redefines Global Investment Climates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024