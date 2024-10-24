Stanley Tucci: Navigating Career Fluctuations and Health Challenges

Actor Stanley Tucci has opened up about the difficulties he faced in securing acting roles following his performance in the 2006 box office hit, 'The Devil Wears Prada'. Despite its success, Tucci struggled to align with projects, taking on roles out of necessity.

Reflecting on his career trajectory in a Vanity Fair interview, Tucci, renowned for films like 'The Lovely Bones', dealt with several career setbacks and a personal health crisis after being treated for oral cancer, which he publicly disclosed in 2021.

Having overcome these hurdles, the 63-year-old actor is gradually reclaiming his place in the industry. A sequel to 'The Devil Wears Prada' is in the works, but it remains uncertain if Tucci will make a return to the franchise.

(With inputs from agencies.)