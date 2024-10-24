Kanas Jaga: India’s First Tribal Kids Short Film Festival Unveils Creative Visions

Kochi is set to host the country's first short film festival, showcasing the talents of tribal community children from the 'Kanas Jaga' programme. Slated for October 26-27, this event is a cornerstone of Kerala's Kudumbashree Mission.

'Kanas Jaga', which translates to 'dream place', aims to empower indigenous children by honing their skills and heightening awareness about critical issues like climate change, social challenges, and child rights. Highlighting the holistic development of these children, representatives from the UN and Talent Book of World Records will attend.

The initiative emphasizes education, health, and cultural preservation, encouraging children to express issues and solutions through filmmaking. With workshops involving 3,000 participants, each group has contributed to short films that address pressing challenges. The event will also launch nine participant-authored books, promising a festival rich in storytelling and creativity.

