Kanas Jaga: India’s First Tribal Kids Short Film Festival Unveils Creative Visions
Kochi hosts India's inaugural short film festival spotlighting tribal children's creative perspectives on social issues and cultural preservation. As part of Kerala's Kudumbashree Mission's 'Kanas Jaga', the event nurtures creativity and empowerment through storytelling, filmmaking, and education, with participation from 3,000 children. UN representatives and global talent bodies are set to attend.
Kochi is set to host the country's first short film festival, showcasing the talents of tribal community children from the 'Kanas Jaga' programme. Slated for October 26-27, this event is a cornerstone of Kerala's Kudumbashree Mission.
'Kanas Jaga', which translates to 'dream place', aims to empower indigenous children by honing their skills and heightening awareness about critical issues like climate change, social challenges, and child rights. Highlighting the holistic development of these children, representatives from the UN and Talent Book of World Records will attend.
The initiative emphasizes education, health, and cultural preservation, encouraging children to express issues and solutions through filmmaking. With workshops involving 3,000 participants, each group has contributed to short films that address pressing challenges. The event will also launch nine participant-authored books, promising a festival rich in storytelling and creativity.
