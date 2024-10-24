Bollywood Icons Acquire Luxury Real Estate in Mumbai

Bollywood icons Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan have made significant real estate investments in Mumbai. According to property consultant Square Yards, the duo has purchased residential properties worth nearly Rs 25 crore in the sought-after locality of Mulund West.

These properties are part of Oberoi Realty's high-end Eternia project, which features ready-to-move-in apartments. The acquisition includes ten apartments, with a total area of 10,216 square feet, providing ample space and premier living accommodations.

Each of the transactions involved two allocated car parking spaces and incurred a hefty stamp duty of Rs 1.50 crore. Abhishek Bachchan's six apartments were valued at Rs 14.77 crore, while Amitabh acquired the remaining four.

(With inputs from agencies.)