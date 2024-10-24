Left Menu

Bollywood Icons Acquire Luxury Real Estate in Mumbai

Bollywood superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have acquired luxury residential apartments valued at Rs 25 crore in Mulund West, Mumbai. The acquisitions are part of Oberoi Realty's Eternia project and encompass ten apartments with a total area of 10,216 square feet. The deal includes car parkings and significant stamp duty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2024 23:55 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 23:55 IST
Bollywood Icons Acquire Luxury Real Estate in Mumbai
Amitabh Bachchan
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood icons Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan have made significant real estate investments in Mumbai. According to property consultant Square Yards, the duo has purchased residential properties worth nearly Rs 25 crore in the sought-after locality of Mulund West.

These properties are part of Oberoi Realty's high-end Eternia project, which features ready-to-move-in apartments. The acquisition includes ten apartments, with a total area of 10,216 square feet, providing ample space and premier living accommodations.

Each of the transactions involved two allocated car parking spaces and incurred a hefty stamp duty of Rs 1.50 crore. Abhishek Bachchan's six apartments were valued at Rs 14.77 crore, while Amitabh acquired the remaining four.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Health and Risks: What You Should Know About Fish Consumption

Combatting the Ancient Threat: WHO’s Updated Guidelines for Plague Control

Romania’s Offshore Wind Energy Revolution: A Path to Sustainability

Maldives Faces Economic Rebound Amidst Debt and Climate Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024