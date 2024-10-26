Florence Pugh's Bold Move: Shaving Her Head for 'We Live in Time'

Director John Crowley was recently taken aback when actress Florence Pugh unexpectedly shaved her head for her role in the upcoming film 'We Live in Time'. Pugh made the bold decision independently, without consulting anyone, leaving the director astonished. Crowley told The Hollywood Reporter, 'She didn't tell anybody [that she was shaving her head]. It was sort of terrifying to me. I was like, Wow, that's really ballsy.'

Recalling their initial meeting, Crowley shared that Pugh had informed him of her intention right away. 'The first time I met her, she said, Oh, by the way, I want to shave my head,' he recounted. Although her drastic haircut ultimately wasn't needed when production halted in June 2023 due to the writers' strike, Crowley appreciated her dedication, likening it to actor Gerard Butler's support for smaller indie films.

Pugh's choice reflects her commitment to authenticity and realism, as she opted against bald wigs that she felt wouldn't look genuine. 'This is the one I'm going to pitch my stake in the ground for and not creatively compromise on,' Pugh's commitment echoed, earning admiration from Crowley for her boldness and innovation.

'We Live in Time', featuring stars Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield, marks their first collaboration. Written by Nick Payne, the film delves into themes of love, grief, and redemption. Both stars have been lauded for their acting prowess, making the film eagerly awaited by audiences.

