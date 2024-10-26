Left Menu

Florence Pugh's Bold Move: Shaving Her Head for 'We Live in Time'

Florence Pugh's decision to shave her head for 'We Live in Time' surprised director John Crowley, showcasing her dedication and authenticity. Despite the film's paused production, Pugh's bold move underscores her commitment to creativity and realism, drawing parallels with past indie film commitments from actors like Gerard Butler.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 09:46 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 09:46 IST
Florence Pugh's Bold Move: Shaving Her Head for 'We Live in Time'
Florence Pugh ((Image source: Instagram/@florencepugh). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Director John Crowley was recently taken aback when actress Florence Pugh unexpectedly shaved her head for her role in the upcoming film 'We Live in Time'. Pugh made the bold decision independently, without consulting anyone, leaving the director astonished. Crowley told The Hollywood Reporter, 'She didn't tell anybody [that she was shaving her head]. It was sort of terrifying to me. I was like, Wow, that's really ballsy.'

Recalling their initial meeting, Crowley shared that Pugh had informed him of her intention right away. 'The first time I met her, she said, Oh, by the way, I want to shave my head,' he recounted. Although her drastic haircut ultimately wasn't needed when production halted in June 2023 due to the writers' strike, Crowley appreciated her dedication, likening it to actor Gerard Butler's support for smaller indie films.

Pugh's choice reflects her commitment to authenticity and realism, as she opted against bald wigs that she felt wouldn't look genuine. 'This is the one I'm going to pitch my stake in the ground for and not creatively compromise on,' Pugh's commitment echoed, earning admiration from Crowley for her boldness and innovation.

'We Live in Time', featuring stars Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield, marks their first collaboration. Written by Nick Payne, the film delves into themes of love, grief, and redemption. Both stars have been lauded for their acting prowess, making the film eagerly awaited by audiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024