The Untold Story of Velupillai Prabhakaran: A Legacy of Terror and Tragedy

M.R. Narayan Swamy's book, "The Rout of Prabhakaran," offers a critical examination of Velupillai Prabhakaran's leadership of the LTTE, the insurgent group seeking Tamil statehood in Sri Lanka. Founded in 1976, the LTTE waged a violent, decades-long campaign that ended tragically in 2009.

Swamy examines Prabhakaran's transformation from an obscure militant to a feared leader whose actions contributed significantly to the Tamil community's suffering. Despite attempts to liberate the Tamil minority, his reign resulted in widespread violence and displacement.

The book, published by Konark Publishers, is positioned as a stark evaluation of Prabhakaran's legacy and a critique of the LTTE's methods, ultimately arguing that the group did more harm than good for the Tamil cause.

