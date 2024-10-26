The Untold Story of Velupillai Prabhakaran: A Legacy of Terror and Tragedy
M R Narayan Swamy's new book, "The Rout of Prabhakaran," delves into the history of Sri Lanka's Tamil insurgency, focusing on Velupillai Prabhakaran, founder of the LTTE. The book critiques his violent methods and ultimate failure to achieve Tamil liberation, attributing much suffering to his leadership.
- Country:
- India
M.R. Narayan Swamy's book, "The Rout of Prabhakaran," offers a critical examination of Velupillai Prabhakaran's leadership of the LTTE, the insurgent group seeking Tamil statehood in Sri Lanka. Founded in 1976, the LTTE waged a violent, decades-long campaign that ended tragically in 2009.
Swamy examines Prabhakaran's transformation from an obscure militant to a feared leader whose actions contributed significantly to the Tamil community's suffering. Despite attempts to liberate the Tamil minority, his reign resulted in widespread violence and displacement.
The book, published by Konark Publishers, is positioned as a stark evaluation of Prabhakaran's legacy and a critique of the LTTE's methods, ultimately arguing that the group did more harm than good for the Tamil cause.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Teen Survivors Courage: Challenging Acts of Violence
Shock and Outrage: Allegations of Rape and Violence Surface in Jaipur
BLA Condemns Anti-Pashtun Violence; Highlights Pakistani State Tactics
Tensions Flare in Bahraich: Violence Mars Durga Idol Immersion
BJP Alleges Conspiracy Behind Communal Violence in Bahraich