Sabarimala Pilgrims Allowed Coconuts in Cabin Baggage Until 2025
Devotees heading to the Sabarimala temple in Kerala can carry coconuts in cabin baggage until January 2025, providing relief during the pilgrimage season. Security measures like X-ray checks will be in place to ensure safety. This exemption aids the religious customs of Sabarimala pilgrims.
The Indian Civil Aviation Ministry has announced that pilgrims visiting the Sabarimala temple in Kerala will be permitted to carry coconuts in their cabin baggage for a limited period. Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu emphasized this exemption would be valid until January 20, 2025, to facilitate devotees' customs.
Traditionally considered flammable and thus banned from cabins, coconuts play a crucial role in the 'Irumudi Kettu,' a sacred offering performed by many pilgrims. To ensure safety, coconuts will undergo comprehensive security checks, including X-rays and Explosive Trace Detection (ETD) before being allowed on flights.
The Sabarimala pilgrimage season begins mid-November and attracts millions of worshippers annually. The exemption reflects a balance between maintaining security protocols and upholding religious traditions important to countless devotees.
