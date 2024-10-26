Anant Nath Re-elected as President of the Editors Guild of India

Anant Nath, the editor of The Caravan, has been elected unopposed as president of the Editors Guild of India for the second consecutive term. This decision was announced on Saturday.

Ruben Banerjee, the former editor-in-chief of Outlook, was similarly elected unopposed as the general secretary of the Guild.

The position of treasurer went to KV Prasad, who previously served as the senior associate editor of The Tribune. The Editors Guild of India released a statement confirming these unopposed elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)