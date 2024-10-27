Left Menu

Maharashtra's Corporate Cronyism Controversy: Environmental Impacts Under Scrutiny

The Congress party has accused Maharashtra's Mahayuti government of prioritizing corporate interests, particularly those of Adani Green Energy Limited, over the state's people and environment. Allegations focus on the approval of the Patgaon Pumped Storage Project amid concerns about environmental impacts and legal manipulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2024 15:49 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 15:49 IST
Maharashtra's Corporate Cronyism Controversy: Environmental Impacts Under Scrutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress has charged the ruling Mahayuti government in Maharashtra with favoring corporate interests over environmental and public welfare. The dispute centers around Adani Green Energy Limited's projects, notably a contentious Rs 7,000-crore storage project in Kolhapur.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh highlighted the appointment of a significant advisor to Adani Green Energy to an Expert Appraisal Committee examining hydroelectric projects. He criticized the approval process for the Patgaon Pumped Storage Project, citing locals' protests over potential water shortages.

Environmental concerns plague the approval of projects in the Western Ghats, with accusations of legal overreach to favor corporations. The upcoming Maharashtra Assembly polls on November 20 add a political dimension to these environmental debates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024