Maharashtra's Corporate Cronyism Controversy: Environmental Impacts Under Scrutiny

The Congress has charged the ruling Mahayuti government in Maharashtra with favoring corporate interests over environmental and public welfare. The dispute centers around Adani Green Energy Limited's projects, notably a contentious Rs 7,000-crore storage project in Kolhapur.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh highlighted the appointment of a significant advisor to Adani Green Energy to an Expert Appraisal Committee examining hydroelectric projects. He criticized the approval process for the Patgaon Pumped Storage Project, citing locals' protests over potential water shortages.

Environmental concerns plague the approval of projects in the Western Ghats, with accusations of legal overreach to favor corporations. The upcoming Maharashtra Assembly polls on November 20 add a political dimension to these environmental debates.

(With inputs from agencies.)