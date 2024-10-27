Maharashtra's Corporate Cronyism Controversy: Environmental Impacts Under Scrutiny
The Congress party has accused Maharashtra's Mahayuti government of prioritizing corporate interests, particularly those of Adani Green Energy Limited, over the state's people and environment. Allegations focus on the approval of the Patgaon Pumped Storage Project amid concerns about environmental impacts and legal manipulations.
The Congress has charged the ruling Mahayuti government in Maharashtra with favoring corporate interests over environmental and public welfare. The dispute centers around Adani Green Energy Limited's projects, notably a contentious Rs 7,000-crore storage project in Kolhapur.
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh highlighted the appointment of a significant advisor to Adani Green Energy to an Expert Appraisal Committee examining hydroelectric projects. He criticized the approval process for the Patgaon Pumped Storage Project, citing locals' protests over potential water shortages.
Environmental concerns plague the approval of projects in the Western Ghats, with accusations of legal overreach to favor corporations. The upcoming Maharashtra Assembly polls on November 20 add a political dimension to these environmental debates.
