Unveiling the Voice: RJ Jeeturaaj Reveals His Face in Dharavi

Legendary radio jockey RJ Jeeturaaj from Mirchi 98.3 has revealed his face in Dharavi after two decades. Known as Mumbai's 'faceless voice,' Jeeturaaj chose Dharavi due to his deep connection with its community. His reveal celebrates Dharavi's spirit, advocating for its transformation alongside the country's progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 28-10-2024 15:17 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 15:17 IST
The iconic RJ Jeeturaaj of Mirchi 98.3, renowned for ruling the airwaves anonymously for over 20 years, has finally revealed his face to the world. This significant moment took place in Dharavi, a place close to his heart.

Jeeturaaj has been a consistent companion to many in Mumbai through his voice. The decision to reveal his face was driven by his longstanding relationship with Dharavi and the need for the area to not be left behind in transformative changes sweeping across India. The studio was even relocated to Dharavi for the event, highlighting the area's significance.

On October 23rd, in a grand event filled with media and beloved residents, Jeeturaaj revealed his identity. As someone who always connected deeply with Mumbai's people, this move was more than about personal identity—it's an effort to inspire and initiate positive change in Dharavi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

