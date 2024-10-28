Cultural Ties Bolstered: India and Spain's Multifaceted Partnership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reinforced the robust cultural and historical ties between India and Spain, underscoring the importance of people-to-people connections in strengthening bilateral relations.

With yoga gaining popularity in Spain and Spanish football adored in India, Modi highlighted these cross-cultural exchanges. The sentiments were echoed as he and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez inaugurated the Tata Aircraft Complex for the manufacturing of C295 aircraft in Vadodara.

Modi also announced that 2026 will be observed as the India-Spain Year of Culture, Tourism, and AI, reflecting the vast and multifaceted nature of the partnership. He paid tribute to Father Carlos Valles, lauding his contributions to Indian culture and his recognition with the Padma Shri award.

