Tragic Explosion in East Godavari: Firecracker Incident Claims Life
An explosion in East Godavari district, allegedly due to firecracker manufacturing, left one dead and three injured. The incident occurred in Mandapet mandal at the residence of Kallu Venkatakrishna during preparations for Diwali. The roof collapsed from the blast, sparking ongoing police investigations.
An explosion in a house in East Godavari district claimed the life of one individual, where firecrackers were reportedly being manufactured.
The incident unfolded in the Mandapet mandal's residence of Kallu Venkatakrishna on a Monday afternoon. The manufacturing activity was allegedly for the upcoming Diwali festival. Tragically, Venkatakrishna succumbed to injuries at the Mandapet government hospital.
The blast was powerful enough to collapse the house's roof, leaving three others seriously injured. They are currently receiving treatment at a government hospital in Kakinada. Authorities have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the cause of the accident.
