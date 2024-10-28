Tragic Explosion in East Godavari: Firecracker Incident Claims Life

An explosion in a house in East Godavari district claimed the life of one individual, where firecrackers were reportedly being manufactured.

The incident unfolded in the Mandapet mandal's residence of Kallu Venkatakrishna on a Monday afternoon. The manufacturing activity was allegedly for the upcoming Diwali festival. Tragically, Venkatakrishna succumbed to injuries at the Mandapet government hospital.

The blast was powerful enough to collapse the house's roof, leaving three others seriously injured. They are currently receiving treatment at a government hospital in Kakinada. Authorities have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the cause of the accident.

