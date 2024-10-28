Preserving Heritage: Leaders Gather at Sant Sammelan

The 'Sant Sammelan' in Pehowa saw the participation of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday. Organized by Dera Sidh Baba Garib Nath Math, the event highlighted governmental dedication to preserving Haryana's cultural heritage.

In his address, Saini took pride in Haryana's traditions and acknowledged the grand construction of Ayodhya's Lord Ram temple under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He discussed state efforts to commemorate saints and historical figures, emphasizing the religious significance of Haryana's land.

Adityanath underscored the importance of maintaining cultural legacies while striving for national development by 2047. He praised Haryana's electoral choices and leaders' commitments and highlighted regional safety improvements and religious tourism prospects in Uttar Pradesh. Concurrently, both leaders committed to reviving the Saraswati river, appealing for public cooperation.

