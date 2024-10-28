Left Menu

Preserving Heritage: Leaders Gather at Sant Sammelan

Chief Ministers Nayab Singh Saini of Haryana and Yogi Adityanath of Uttar Pradesh attended the 'Sant Sammelan' in Pehowa, focusing on cultural preservation and heritage. Both leaders emphasized the importance of protecting traditions, showcasing regional developments and government efforts. Saini and Adityanath highlighted ongoing initiatives for tourism and societal welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kurukshetra | Updated: 28-10-2024 20:59 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 20:59 IST
Preserving Heritage: Leaders Gather at Sant Sammelan
  • Country:
  • India

The 'Sant Sammelan' in Pehowa saw the participation of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday. Organized by Dera Sidh Baba Garib Nath Math, the event highlighted governmental dedication to preserving Haryana's cultural heritage.

In his address, Saini took pride in Haryana's traditions and acknowledged the grand construction of Ayodhya's Lord Ram temple under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He discussed state efforts to commemorate saints and historical figures, emphasizing the religious significance of Haryana's land.

Adityanath underscored the importance of maintaining cultural legacies while striving for national development by 2047. He praised Haryana's electoral choices and leaders' commitments and highlighted regional safety improvements and religious tourism prospects in Uttar Pradesh. Concurrently, both leaders committed to reviving the Saraswati river, appealing for public cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024