Tragedy Strikes: Diwali Firecracker Explosion in Eluru

A tragic incident unfolded in Eluru town on Thursday when a man was killed due to an explosion of the firecrackers he was transporting on a two-wheeler. The mishap occurred as the bag of Diwali firecrackers, notably 'onion bombs,' fell on the road, leading to a fatal explosion.

According to police sources, the explosion's impact was intense. The rider died instantly, and his body was severely dismembered. Meanwhile, a pillion passenger and two bystanders sustained injuries and have been hospitalized. Preliminary investigations by law enforcement are underway to determine the exact cause of the accident.

The blast shook the area, with CCTV footage capturing the chaos as dust engulfed the vicinity and people rushed from the scene. A case has been registered as part of the ongoing investigation into this unfortunate event, coinciding with the Diwali celebrations.

