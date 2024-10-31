Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Diwali Firecracker Explosion in Eluru

A tragic accident in Eluru town resulted in the death of a man when the firecrackers he was carrying on a two-wheeler exploded. The explosion during Diwali celebrations also injured a pillion rider and two bystanders. Authorities are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 31-10-2024 17:45 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 17:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Eluru town on Thursday when a man was killed due to an explosion of the firecrackers he was transporting on a two-wheeler. The mishap occurred as the bag of Diwali firecrackers, notably 'onion bombs,' fell on the road, leading to a fatal explosion.

According to police sources, the explosion's impact was intense. The rider died instantly, and his body was severely dismembered. Meanwhile, a pillion passenger and two bystanders sustained injuries and have been hospitalized. Preliminary investigations by law enforcement are underway to determine the exact cause of the accident.

The blast shook the area, with CCTV footage capturing the chaos as dust engulfed the vicinity and people rushed from the scene. A case has been registered as part of the ongoing investigation into this unfortunate event, coinciding with the Diwali celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

