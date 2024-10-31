Amit Shah Inaugurates 'Yatrik Bhavan' at Iconic Lord Hanuman Temple

On Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated 'Yatrik Bhavan', an impressive new rest house situated at the revered Lord Hanuman Temple in Salanpur, Gujarat's Botad district.

Managed by the Swaminarayan's Vadtal Dham sect, the Shree Kashtabhanjan Dev temple draws lakhs of devotees each year. The newly built 1100-room facility aims to provide accommodation for these pilgrims.

The project, completed in just two years at a cost of Rs 200 crore, has been praised for its swift execution. Later, Shah paid a visit to the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)