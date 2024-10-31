Amit Shah Inaugurates 'Yatrik Bhavan' at Iconic Lord Hanuman Temple
Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated 'Yatrik Bhavan', a massive 1100-room rest house at the Shree Kashtabhanjan Dev Temple in Salanpur, Gujarat. Managed by the Vadtal Dham sect, the project was completed in two years, costing Rs 200 crore, to accommodate the lake of devotees visiting the temple annually.
On Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated 'Yatrik Bhavan', an impressive new rest house situated at the revered Lord Hanuman Temple in Salanpur, Gujarat's Botad district.
Managed by the Swaminarayan's Vadtal Dham sect, the Shree Kashtabhanjan Dev temple draws lakhs of devotees each year. The newly built 1100-room facility aims to provide accommodation for these pilgrims.
The project, completed in just two years at a cost of Rs 200 crore, has been praised for its swift execution. Later, Shah paid a visit to the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in the area.
