Diwali Illuminates Haryana and Punjab with Joy and Unity

Diwali festivities lit up the states of Haryana and Punjab on Thursday with vibrant celebrations characterized by decorative lights, sweets, and gifts. Residents of the joint capital Chandigarh joined the exuberant celebrations, creating a festive mood across the region.

Heightened security measures were evident in vital areas, ensuring a safe environment for all participants during the festival. Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini marked the occasion by spending time with the elderly and children in local ashrams while distributing sweets and gifts.

Both Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the region's governors sent their greetings, emphasizing the festival's message of light overcoming darkness. Officials encouraged environmentally conscious celebrations, highlighting the significance of unity and compassion during this auspicious time.

(With inputs from agencies.)