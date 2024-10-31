Diwali Illuminates Nagaland with Joy and Lights

In a dazzling display of culture and tradition, Diwali was celebrated across Nagaland on Thursday with much pomp and joy. Shoppers thronged markets for earthen lamps and firecrackers, while by evening, homes glowed with decorative lights, diyas, and candles.

Despite the administration's ban on firecrackers, the night sky came alive with spectacular fireworks. Joining the celebrations, Governor La Ganesan and Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio shared heartfelt messages with the residents of Nagaland.

Governor Ganesan expressed his wishes for abundance, good fortune, and prosperity, while CM Rio hoped for peace and harmony in every home. Both leaders conveyed their joy and wished everyone a safe and blessed Diwali.

(With inputs from agencies.)