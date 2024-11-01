Actor Darshan's Health Scare Amid Legal Turmoil

Actor Darshan has been hospitalized in Bengaluru due to severe back and leg pain, sources disclosed on Friday. This development follows his recent interim bail on medical grounds, amid serious legal allegations.

The Karnataka High Court granted Darshan a six-week interim bail after his arrest for the alleged murder of Renukaswamy, one of his fans. His condition remains under continuous medical assessment, as his current test reports are pending.

Dr. Naveen Appaji Gowda, overseeing Darshan's treatment, is conducting thorough examinations, including MRI and blood tests, to determine the necessity of surgical intervention. Meanwhile, the actor's case remains under widespread public and media scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)