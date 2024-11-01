Actor Darshan's Health Scare Amid Legal Turmoil
Actor Darshan was admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru due to back pain, shortly after being granted interim bail for alleged involvement in a murder case. Medical tests are underway to determine the need for surgery. His legal and health challenges continue to draw public attention.
Actor Darshan has been hospitalized in Bengaluru due to severe back and leg pain, sources disclosed on Friday. This development follows his recent interim bail on medical grounds, amid serious legal allegations.
The Karnataka High Court granted Darshan a six-week interim bail after his arrest for the alleged murder of Renukaswamy, one of his fans. His condition remains under continuous medical assessment, as his current test reports are pending.
Dr. Naveen Appaji Gowda, overseeing Darshan's treatment, is conducting thorough examinations, including MRI and blood tests, to determine the necessity of surgical intervention. Meanwhile, the actor's case remains under widespread public and media scrutiny.
(With inputs from agencies.)
