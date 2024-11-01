Left Menu

Actor Darshan's Health Scare Amid Legal Turmoil

Actor Darshan was admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru due to back pain, shortly after being granted interim bail for alleged involvement in a murder case. Medical tests are underway to determine the need for surgery. His legal and health challenges continue to draw public attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-11-2024 19:51 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 19:51 IST
Actor Darshan's Health Scare Amid Legal Turmoil
Darshan

Actor Darshan has been hospitalized in Bengaluru due to severe back and leg pain, sources disclosed on Friday. This development follows his recent interim bail on medical grounds, amid serious legal allegations.

The Karnataka High Court granted Darshan a six-week interim bail after his arrest for the alleged murder of Renukaswamy, one of his fans. His condition remains under continuous medical assessment, as his current test reports are pending.

Dr. Naveen Appaji Gowda, overseeing Darshan's treatment, is conducting thorough examinations, including MRI and blood tests, to determine the necessity of surgical intervention. Meanwhile, the actor's case remains under widespread public and media scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

 United States
2
England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

 Global
3
Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

 Global
4
Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Urgent Call to Regulate Lead Paint in Indonesia Amid Health Crisis

UNHCR Global Appeal 2024: Addressing a Record Refugee Crisis with Urgent Funding Needs

How Carbon Taxes Could Boost Productivity in the Dominican Republic

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024