Final Farewell to Catholicos Aboon Mor Baselios Thomas-I: A Revered Spiritual Leader

The sacred farewell for Catholicos Aboon Mor Baselios Thomas-I, a revered figure in the Jacobite Syrian Orthodox Church, will occur at the Mar Athanasius Cathedral in the Patriarchal Centre, Puthencruz. The ceremony, scheduled for Saturday, honors a leader who guided many through the church's era of turmoil.

During the morning's ceremonial mass, the late Catholicos' body was on display at the Patriarchal Centre for public homage, concluding with prayers from 3 PM to 5 PM. Dignitaries, including Union Minister of State Suresh Gopi and actor Mammootty, joined the faithful in paying respects, as thousands more were expected.

Traffic measures were enforced on the Kochi-Madurai highway to accommodate the anticipated throngs, while archbishops from the US and UK attended on behalf of Patriarch Ignatius Aphrem II. The Catholicos' tenure is marked by significant leadership amid intra-church conflicts, following the 2017 Supreme Court ruling favoring the Orthodox faction.

