Left Menu

Farewell to a Fashion Legend: The Legacy of Rohit Bal

Indian fashion icon Rohit Bal, known for his groundbreaking designs, has passed away at 63. Esteemed by peers like Sabyasachi Mukherjee and adored by Bollywood celebrities, Bal's unexpected death has left a profound impact on the fashion industry and his close friends, who shared heartfelt tributes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-11-2024 11:26 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 11:26 IST
Farewell to a Fashion Legend: The Legacy of Rohit Bal
Rohit Bal
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant loss to the fashion world, celebrated Indian designer Rohit Bal has died at 63. Bal, who suffered a heart attack, was a revered figure credited with revolutionizing Indian fashion.

His passing has prompted an outpouring of grief from renowned designers such as Sabyasachi Mukherjee and celebrities like Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Each shared tributes highlighting Bal's exceptional contributions and unique talents.

Described as a mentor and friend, Bal's influence extended beyond fashion, touching the hearts of many who mourn his untimely departure. His legacy continues through his designs and the indelible mark he left on the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Solutions and Youth Empowerment in Sustainable Agrifood Systems

Empowering Africa’s Future: HASTEN's Mission to Transform Agrifood Systems

Rethinking Regulations for the Gig Economy: Ensuring Protections in a Flexible Job Market

Moderate Gains, Mounting Risks: Jordan’s Path to Stability Amid Regional Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024