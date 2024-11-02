Farewell to a Fashion Legend: The Legacy of Rohit Bal

In a significant loss to the fashion world, celebrated Indian designer Rohit Bal has died at 63. Bal, who suffered a heart attack, was a revered figure credited with revolutionizing Indian fashion.

His passing has prompted an outpouring of grief from renowned designers such as Sabyasachi Mukherjee and celebrities like Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Each shared tributes highlighting Bal's exceptional contributions and unique talents.

Described as a mentor and friend, Bal's influence extended beyond fashion, touching the hearts of many who mourn his untimely departure. His legacy continues through his designs and the indelible mark he left on the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)